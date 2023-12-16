Western Michigan plays UIC, aims to break road skid

Western Michigan Broncos (2-7) at UIC Flames (6-4, 0-1 MVC) Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -11.5;…

Western Michigan Broncos (2-7) at UIC Flames (6-4, 0-1 MVC)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -11.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan visits UIC looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Flames have gone 2-2 in home games. UIC averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Broncos are 0-3 on the road. Western Michigan ranks fourth in the MAC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Titus Wright averaging 2.8.

UIC averages 71.8 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 72.1 Western Michigan gives up. Western Michigan has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 38.3% shooting opponents of UIC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Rivera is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Flames. Filip is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for UIC.

Seth Hubbard is averaging 14.4 points for the Broncos. Owen Lobsinger is averaging 9.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for Western Michigan.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

