Western Kentucky takes home win streak into matchup with Abilene Christian

Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-7, 0-2 WAC) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-3)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Hilltoppers take on Abilene Christian.

The Hilltoppers have gone 5-0 at home. Western Kentucky is sixth in the CUSA in team defense, allowing 72.8 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Wildcats have gone 1-3 away from home. Abilene Christian is 2-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Western Kentucky averages 79.9 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 75.2 Abilene Christian gives up. Abilene Christian averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Western Kentucky gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Don McHenry is shooting 46.1% and averaging 15.1 points for the Hilltoppers. Dontaie Allen is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Ali Abdou Dibba is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Hunter Jack Madden is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 42.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 78.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

