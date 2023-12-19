Western Kentucky Hilltoppers take on the Cal Baptist Lancers, seek 6th straight win

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-3) at Cal Baptist Lancers (7-3, 1-1 WAC) Riverside, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-3) at Cal Baptist Lancers (7-3, 1-1 WAC)

Riverside, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -4; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky is looking to extend its five-game win streak with a victory over Cal Baptist.

The Lancers are 5-2 on their home court. Cal Baptist is second in the WAC in team defense, allowing 65.1 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Hilltoppers are 3-1 in road games. Western Kentucky is eighth in college basketball scoring 43.3 points per game in the paint led by Rodney Howard averaging 8.0.

Cal Baptist averages 70.4 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 73.1 Western Kentucky gives up. Western Kentucky averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Cal Baptist gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Daniels Jr. is scoring 17.3 points per game with 1.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Lancers. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo is averaging 11.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 54.3% for Cal Baptist.

Don McHenry is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Brandon Newman is averaging 10.0 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

