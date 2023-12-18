Western Kentucky Hilltoppers face the Cal Baptist Lancers, look for 6th straight win

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-3) at Cal Baptist Lancers (7-3, 1-1 WAC) Riverside, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-3) at Cal Baptist Lancers (7-3, 1-1 WAC)

Riverside, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky will try to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Hilltoppers take on Cal Baptist.

The Lancers are 5-2 in home games. Cal Baptist has a 2-3 record against teams above .500.

The Hilltoppers are 3-1 in road games. Western Kentucky is eighth in college basketball scoring 43.3 points per game in the paint led by Rodney Howard averaging 8.0.

Cal Baptist is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 40.9% Western Kentucky allows to opponents. Western Kentucky averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Cal Baptist gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Daniels Jr. is scoring 17.3 points per game with 1.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Lancers. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo is averaging 11.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 54.3% for Cal Baptist.

Don McHenry is shooting 48.2% and averaging 15.2 points for the Hilltoppers. Brandon Newman is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.