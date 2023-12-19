Western Illinois visits Anderson and Central Arkansas

Western Illinois Leathernecks (6-6) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (3-9) Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (6-6) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (3-9)

Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Tucker Anderson scored 22 points in Central Arkansas’ 73-70 win against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Bears have gone 2-3 at home. Central Arkansas is 3-7 against opponents over .500.

The Leathernecks are 1-5 in road games. Western Illinois ranks eighth in the OVC shooting 30.5% from 3-point range.

Central Arkansas averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Western Illinois allows. Western Illinois averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Central Arkansas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Bears. Masai Olowokere is averaging 9.5 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 56.7% over the past 10 games for Central Arkansas.

James Dent Jr. is shooting 35.5% and averaging 14.7 points for the Leathernecks. Ryan Myers is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 71.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 44.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

