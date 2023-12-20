Western Illinois visits Anderson and Central Arkansas

Western Illinois Leathernecks (6-6) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (3-9) Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (6-6) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (3-9)

Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -1; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Tucker Anderson scored 22 points in Central Arkansas’ 73-70 victory over the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Bears are 2-3 in home games. Central Arkansas has a 1-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Leathernecks have gone 1-5 away from home. Western Illinois is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

Central Arkansas averages 70.4 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 68.2 Western Illinois gives up. Western Illinois averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Central Arkansas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ubong Abasi Etim is averaging 6.3 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Bears. Anderson is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

James Dent Jr. is shooting 35.5% and averaging 14.7 points for the Leathernecks. Ryan Myers is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 71.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 44.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.