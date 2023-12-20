Western Illinois defeats Central Arkansas 65-54

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — James Dent Jr. scored 17 points as Western Illinois beat Central Arkansas 65-54 on Wednesday. Dent…

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — James Dent Jr. scored 17 points as Western Illinois beat Central Arkansas 65-54 on Wednesday.

Dent added six rebounds and four steals for the Leathernecks (7-6). Drew Cisse scored 14 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line, and added 17 rebounds. Ryan Myers was 3 of 6 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

The Bears (3-10e) were led in scoring by Carl Daughtery Jr., who finished with 11 points. Elias Cato added 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals for Central Arkansas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

