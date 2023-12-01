Western Carolina takes on Gardner-Webb after Woolbright’s 22-point outing

Western Carolina Catamounts (6-0) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-5) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western…

Western Carolina Catamounts (6-0) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-5)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina faces the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Vonterius Woolbright scored 22 points in Western Carolina’s 69-65 win over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 2-0 at home. Gardner-Webb has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Catamounts have gone 3-0 away from home. Western Carolina is 5-0 against opponents with a winning record.

Gardner-Webb averages 73.0 points, 7.7 more per game than the 65.3 Western Carolina allows. Western Carolina averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Gardner-Webb gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julien Soumaoro is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Caleb Robinson is averaging 12.8 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 42.9% for Gardner-Webb.

Woolbright is averaging 19.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Catamounts. DJ Campbell is averaging 13.2 points for Western Carolina.

