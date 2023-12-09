Western Carolina secures 78-63 win against UNC Asheville

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Vonterius Woolbright scored 23 points as Western Carolina beat UNC Asheville 78-63 on Saturday night. Woolbright…

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Vonterius Woolbright scored 23 points as Western Carolina beat UNC Asheville 78-63 on Saturday night.

Woolbright had 12 rebounds and seven assists for the Catamounts (7-2). Bernard Pelote scored 13 points, going 6 of 8. Tre Jackson had 12 points, going 4 for 6 from 3-point range.

Fletcher Abee led the way for the Bulldogs (5-5). Drew Pember added 18 points, six rebounds and five assists for UNC Asheville. In addition, Trent Stephney finished with seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

