Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Western Carolina secures 78-63…

Western Carolina secures 78-63 win against UNC Asheville

The Associated Press

December 9, 2023, 6:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Vonterius Woolbright scored 23 points as Western Carolina beat UNC Asheville 78-63 on Saturday night.

Woolbright had 12 rebounds and seven assists for the Catamounts (7-2). Bernard Pelote scored 13 points, going 6 of 8. Tre Jackson had 12 points, going 4 for 6 from 3-point range.

Fletcher Abee led the way for the Bulldogs (5-5). Drew Pember added 18 points, six rebounds and five assists for UNC Asheville. In addition, Trent Stephney finished with seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up