Western Carolina Catamounts travel to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores

Western Carolina Catamounts (8-2) at Vanderbilt Commodores (4-6) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division foes…

Western Carolina Catamounts (8-2) at Vanderbilt Commodores (4-6)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division foes Vanderbilt and Western Carolina face off.

The Commodores have gone 4-3 in home games. Vanderbilt allows 73.0 points and has been outscored by 4.6 points per game.

The Catamounts are 4-2 on the road. Western Carolina ranks fifth in the SoCon shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

Vanderbilt averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Western Carolina allows. Western Carolina averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Vanderbilt allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezra Manjon is shooting 45.7% and averaging 14.9 points for the Commodores. Evan Taylor is averaging 10.1 points for Vanderbilt.

Vonterius Woolbright is scoring 21.5 points per game and averaging 11.8 rebounds for the Catamounts. DJ Campbell is averaging 11.9 points for Western Carolina.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.