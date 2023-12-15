West Virginia squares off against UMass

UMass Minutemen (5-2) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (4-5) Springfield, Massachusetts; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The UMass Minutemen and…

UMass Minutemen (5-2) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (4-5)

Springfield, Massachusetts; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UMass Minutemen and the West Virginia Mountaineers square off in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Mountaineers have a 4-5 record in non-conference games. West Virginia has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Minutemen have a 5-2 record against non-conference oppponents. UMass is 5-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

West Virginia averages 64.2 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 72.0 UMass gives up. UMass scores 17.9 more points per game (83.7) than West Virginia allows to opponents (65.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Slazinski is scoring 17.0 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Mountaineers. Jesse Edwards is averaging 16.2 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 58.9% for West Virginia.

Josh Cohen is shooting 59.7% and averaging 18.0 points for the Minutemen. Matt Cross is averaging 16.1 points for UMass.

