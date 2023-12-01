West Virginia Mountaineers welcome the St. John’s Red Storm on Friday

St. John’s Red Storm (4-2) at West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3) Morgantown, West Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

St. John’s Red Storm (4-2) at West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -5.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia takes on St. John’s in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Mountaineers are 3-1 in home games. West Virginia is 1-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Red Storm play their first true road game after going 4-2 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. St. John’s ranks second in the Big East shooting 38.4% from 3-point range.

West Virginia is shooting 38.1% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 43.8% St. John’s allows to opponents. St. John’s scores 17.6 more points per game (79.8) than West Virginia gives up to opponents (62.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Slazinski is scoring 16.3 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Mountaineers. Jesse Edwards is averaging 15.8 points and 10.7 rebounds while shooting 54.1% for West Virginia.

Daniss Jenkins is shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, while averaging 12.8 points, 5.8 assists and two steals. Joel Soriano is averaging 16.2 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for St. John’s.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

