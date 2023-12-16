West Virginia Mountaineers play the UMass Minutemen

UMass Minutemen (5-2) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (4-5) Springfield, Massachusetts; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -2.5; over/under…

UMass Minutemen (5-2) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (4-5)

Springfield, Massachusetts; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -2.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: The UMass Minutemen and the West Virginia Mountaineers play at MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Mountaineers have a 4-5 record against non-conference oppponents. West Virginia is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

The Minutemen have a 5-2 record in non-conference play. UMass averages 18.7 assists per game to lead the A-10, paced by Keon Thompson with 3.4.

West Virginia is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 39.6% UMass allows to opponents. UMass averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game West Virginia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Slazinski is shooting 43.8% and averaging 17.0 points for the Mountaineers. Seth Wilson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for West Virginia.

Rahsool Diggins is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, while averaging 11.6 points. Josh Cohen is averaging 18 points and eight rebounds for UMass.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

