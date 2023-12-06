West Virginia hosts Hinson and Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Panthers (5-3, 0-1 ACC) at West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4) Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Pittsburgh Panthers (5-3, 0-1 ACC) at West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh takes on the West Virginia Mountaineers after Blake Hinson scored 27 points in Pittsburgh’s 79-70 loss to the Clemson Tigers.

The Mountaineers have gone 3-2 in home games. West Virginia is seventh in the Big 12 with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jesse Edwards averaging 4.1.

The Panthers play their first true road game after going 5-3 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Pittsburgh ranks seventh in the ACC shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

West Virginia is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 39.2% Pittsburgh allows to opponents. Pittsburgh has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of West Virginia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Slazinski is scoring 16.7 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Mountaineers. Edwards is averaging 15.7 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 55.1% for West Virginia.

Hinson is averaging 20.5 points for the Panthers. Ishmael Leggett is averaging 15.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for Pittsburgh.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

