West Virginia hosts Giles and Radford

Radford Highlanders (9-4) at West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6) Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Radford visits the…

Radford Highlanders (9-4) at West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford visits the West Virginia Mountaineers after Kenyon Giles scored 20 points in Radford’s 70-63 victory against the Bucknell Bison.

The Mountaineers have gone 4-3 in home games. West Virginia is 1-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Highlanders have gone 1-4 away from home. Radford is 0-2 in one-possession games.

West Virginia is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, the same percentage Radford allows to opponents. Radford averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than West Virginia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Slazinski is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Seth Wilson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for West Virginia.

Giles is averaging 14.8 points for the Highlanders. DaQuan Smith is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.