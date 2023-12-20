West Virginia hosts Giles and Radford

Radford Highlanders (9-4) at West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6) Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -6.5;…

Radford Highlanders (9-4) at West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -6.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Radford visits the West Virginia Mountaineers after Kenyon Giles scored 20 points in Radford’s 70-63 victory against the Bucknell Bison.

The Mountaineers are 4-3 on their home court. West Virginia is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Highlanders are 1-4 on the road. Radford is fourth in the Big South with 37.5 rebounds per game led by Justin Archer averaging 8.5.

West Virginia is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, the same percentage Radford allows to opponents. Radford averages 7.4 more points per game (75.3) than West Virginia allows to opponents (67.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Slazinski is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 17.3 points and 5.1 rebounds. Jesse Edwards is shooting 55.7% and averaging 14.8 points for West Virginia.

Giles is averaging 14.8 points for the Highlanders. Bryan Antoine is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Radford.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.