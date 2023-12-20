Wessels leads Saint Mary’s (CA) against Northern Kentucky after 20-point performance

Northern Kentucky Norse (7-5, 2-0 Horizon League) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (7-5) Moraga, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northern Kentucky Norse (7-5, 2-0 Horizon League) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (7-5)

Moraga, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts the Northern Kentucky Norse after Harry Wessels scored 20 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 71-34 victory against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Gaels are 5-2 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 69.4 points and has outscored opponents by 10.5 points per game.

The Norse have gone 2-4 away from home. Northern Kentucky is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Saint Mary’s (CA) is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Northern Kentucky allows to opponents. Northern Kentucky has shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points above the 37.8% shooting opponents of Saint Mary’s (CA) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Saxen is averaging 11.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Gaels. Aidan Mahaney is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Marques Warrick is averaging 18.9 points for the Norse. Sam Vinson is averaging 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.1 steals over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 42.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Norse: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

