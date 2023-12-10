Wells scores 17, Jones adds 16; Washington State beats Grambling 83-65, wins 6th in a row

PULMMAN, Wash. (AP) — Jaylen Well hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, Isaac Jones scored 16 points on…

PULMMAN, Wash. (AP) — Jaylen Well hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, Isaac Jones scored 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting and Washington State beat Grambling 83-65 Sunday night to extend its win streak to six consecutive games.

Myles Rice added 14 points, six assists and seven steals — one shy of tying the program’s single-game record — for Washington State (8-1). The freshman became the first Cougars player with at least five steals in a game since Noah Williams had five against Colorado in the 2020 Pac-12 Tournament. Rueben Chinyelu made 6 of 7 from the field and scored 10 of his career-high 14 points in the second half.

Washington State scored the first eight points on its way to a 15-1 lead as the Tigers went 0 for 5 from the field and committed four turnovers over the first six minutes. Wells hit his fourth 3 of the first half to make it 36-24 with 4:32 left until the break and the Cougars led by double figures the rest of the way.

Grambling (2-7) has lost six games in a row and hasn’t beaten an NCAA-affiliated team this season.

Kintavious Dozier hit four 3-pointers and scored a career-high 34 points for the Tigers. The 6-foot-1 junior, who transferred from Gadsden State Community College, made 10 of 16 from the field and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line with just two turnovers in 32 minutes. Jalen Johnson added 12 points for Grambling.

Washington State shot a season-high 56.4% (31 of 55) from the field and made 9 of 18 from 3-point range.

Grambling plays its fourth of six consecutive road games Thursday at Drake. Washington State heads to Phoenix to take on Santa Clara at the Jerry Colangelo Classic on Saturday.

