Wells leads McNeese against UT Martin

UT Martin Skyhawks (5-3) at McNeese Cowboys (6-2)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese takes on the UT Martin Skyhawks after Shahada Wells scored 36 points in McNeese’s 81-60 win against the UAB Blazers.

The Cowboys have gone 3-0 at home. McNeese leads the Southland with 44.5 points in the paint led by Wells averaging 14.0.

The Skyhawks are 2-2 on the road. UT Martin is the top team in the OVC with 38.8 points per game in the paint led by Jordan Sears averaging 6.0.

McNeese scores 79.9 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 82.4 UT Martin gives up. UT Martin has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 38.0% shooting opponents of McNeese have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wells is scoring 18.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Cowboys. Antavion Collum is averaging 12.0 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 52.9% for McNeese.

Sears is averaging 20.5 points and 4.5 assists for the Skyhawks. Jacob Crews is averaging 17 points and 9.4 rebounds for UT Martin.

