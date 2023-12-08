Weeks helps Rider secure 73-56 victory over Stonehill

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — TJ Weeks Jr. scored 16 points as Rider beat Stonehill 73-56 on Friday night. Weeks added…

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — TJ Weeks Jr. scored 16 points as Rider beat Stonehill 73-56 on Friday night.

Weeks added 11 rebounds for the Broncs (2-7). Mervin James scored 15 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line, and added four blocks. Tariq Ingraham shot 5 of 10 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points. The victory broke a seven-game losing streak for the Broncs.

Max Zegarowski led the way for the Skyhawks (1-10) with 16 points and two steals. Tony Felder added 12 points and two steals for Stonehill. Todd Brogna also had 10 points and eight rebounds. The loss was the Skyhawks’ ninth straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

