Weber State wins 93-63 over Montana

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Blaise Threatt had 18 points in Weber State’s 93-63 win over Montana on Thursday night. Threatt…

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Blaise Threatt had 18 points in Weber State’s 93-63 win over Montana on Thursday night.

Threatt finished 8 of 11 from the floor for the Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big Sky Conference). Dyson Koehler added 15 points while going 4 of 4 from the floor, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Dillon Jones shot 4 of 14 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line to finish with 15 points. Steven Verplancken had 15 points, going 5 of 7 with two 3s.

Te’Jon Sawyer led the way for the Grizzlies (7-5, 0-1 ) with 13 points. Dischon Thomas added 11 points and three blocks for Montana. In addition, Aanen Moody had 11 points. The loss broke the Grizzlies’ five-game winning streak.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Weber State hosts Montana State and Montana travels to play Idaho State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.