Weber State visits Griffin and Wyoming

Weber State Wildcats (5-4) at Wyoming Cowboys (6-3)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming faces the Weber State Wildcats after Sam Griffin scored 23 points in Wyoming’s 78-70 victory over the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Cowboys are 4-0 on their home court. Wyoming averages 76.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Wildcats are 1-2 in road games. Weber State is eighth in the Big Sky scoring 28.2 points per game in the paint led by Dillon Jones averaging 10.0.

Wyoming makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Weber State has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Weber State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Wyoming allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Griffin is shooting 51.4% and averaging 19.0 points for the Cowboys. Kobe Newton is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Wyoming.

Jones is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 10.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 12.3 points and 2.9 rebounds for Weber State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

