Weber State hosts Montana State following Goracke’s 29-point showing

Montana State Bobcats (6-6, 1-0 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State visits the Weber State Wildcats after Brian Goracke scored 29 points in Montana State’s 74-66 win over the Idaho State Bengals.

The Wildcats have gone 5-0 in home games. Weber State is second in the Big Sky with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Dillon Jones averaging 9.5.

The Bobcats have gone 1-0 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State ranks sixth in the Big Sky allowing 71.9 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

Weber State is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.5% Montana State allows to opponents. Montana State has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Weber State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 17.5 points per game with 10.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Weber State.

Goracke is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Bobcats. Robert Ford III is averaging 14.9 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

