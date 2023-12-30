Weber State hosts Goracke and Montana State

Montana State Bobcats (6-6, 1-0 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (6-6, 1-0 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -11.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State faces the Weber State Wildcats after Brian Goracke scored 29 points in Montana State’s 74-66 win against the Idaho State Bengals.

The Wildcats have gone 5-0 in home games. Weber State averages 75.8 points and has outscored opponents by 16.4 points per game.

The Bobcats are 1-0 in Big Sky play. Montana State scores 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game.

Weber State is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.5% Montana State allows to opponents. Montana State averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Weber State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Verplancken Jr. is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12.6 points. Dillon Jones is averaging 13.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Weber State.

Goracke is averaging 16.7 points for the Bobcats. Tyler Patterson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

