Weber State hosts Cal Poly following Jones’ 21-point game

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-6) at Weber State Wildcats (4-3) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -14;…

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-6) at Weber State Wildcats (4-3)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -14; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly visits the Weber State Wildcats after Quentin Jones scored 21 points in Cal Poly’s 70-63 overtime loss to the Oregon State Beavers.

The Wildcats have gone 2-0 in home games. Weber State ranks eighth in college basketball allowing 59.7 points per game while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Mustangs have gone 0-5 away from home. Cal Poly is eighth in the Big West with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Joel Armotrading averaging 2.3.

Weber State is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Cal Poly allows to opponents. Cal Poly averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.4 per game Weber State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Jones is shooting 48.8% and averaging 20.5 points for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Weber State.

Kobe Sanders is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Mustangs. Jarred Hyder is averaging 11.0 points and 2.3 rebounds for Cal Poly.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.