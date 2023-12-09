Watkins leads VMI against American after 20-point game

American Eagles (4-6) at VMI Keydets (2-7) Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -2.5; over/under is…

American Eagles (4-6) at VMI Keydets (2-7)

Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -2.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: VMI plays the American Eagles after Brennan Watkins scored 20 points in VMI’s 75-71 loss to the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Keydets are 2-1 on their home court. VMI has a 2-5 record against opponents above .500.

The Eagles are 0-5 on the road. American has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

VMI is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 48.1% American allows to opponents. American has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of VMI have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watkins is shooting 42.6% and averaging 14.6 points for the Keydets. Koree Cotton is averaging 13.6 points for VMI.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

