Washington visits Simpson and Colorado

Washington Huskies (8-3) at Colorado Buffaloes (9-2) Boulder, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -9; over/under is…

Washington Huskies (8-3) at Colorado Buffaloes (9-2)

Boulder, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -9; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado plays the Washington Huskies after KJ Simpson scored 23 points in Colorado’s 98-71 win against the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Buffaloes are 7-0 on their home court. Colorado is second in the Pac-12 with 42.4 points per game in the paint led by Simpson averaging 8.7.

The Huskies are 1-0 on the road. Washington is 2-1 in one-possession games.

Colorado makes 52.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.4 percentage points higher than Washington has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Washington averages 14.0 more points per game (83.0) than Colorado allows to opponents (69.0).

The Buffaloes and Huskies face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simpson is shooting 57.7% and averaging 19.9 points for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 8-2, averaging 87.3 points, 38.8 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 39.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

