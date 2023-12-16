Washington visits Seattle U after Tyson’s 22-point outing

Washington Huskies (6-3) at Seattle U Redhawks (6-4, 1-1 WAC) Seattle; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U takes…

Washington Huskies (6-3) at Seattle U Redhawks (6-4, 1-1 WAC)

Seattle; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U takes on the Washington Huskies after Cameron Tyson scored 22 points in Seattle U’s 62-59 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Redhawks are 6-1 in home games. Seattle U scores 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Huskies play their first true road game after going 6-3 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Washington scores 82.2 points and has outscored opponents by 9.5 points per game.

Seattle U averages 73.4 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 72.7 Washington gives up. Washington averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Seattle U allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson is shooting 41.5% and averaging 17.9 points for the Redhawks. Paris Dawson is averaging 5.3 points for Seattle U.

Keion Brooks Jr. is shooting 50.8% and averaging 19.9 points for the Huskies. Sahvir Wheeler is averaging 16.1 points for Washington.

