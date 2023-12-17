Washington visits Seattle U after Tyson’s 22-point game

Washington Huskies (6-3) at Seattle U Redhawks (6-4, 1-1 WAC) Seattle; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -4;…

Washington Huskies (6-3) at Seattle U Redhawks (6-4, 1-1 WAC)

Seattle; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -4; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U faces the Washington Huskies after Cameron Tyson scored 22 points in Seattle U’s 62-59 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Redhawks are 6-1 on their home court. Seattle U averages 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Huskies play their first true road game after going 6-3 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Washington is fifth in the Pac-12 with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Franck Kepnang averaging 2.2.

Seattle U’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Washington gives up. Washington has shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Seattle U have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 17.9 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Alex Schumacher is shooting 37.4% and averaging 12.5 points for Seattle U.

Keion Brooks Jr. is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Huskies. Sahvir Wheeler is averaging 16.1 points and 3.6 rebounds for Washington.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

