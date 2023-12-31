Washington State visits Simpson and Colorado

Washington State Cougars (9-3, 0-1 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12) Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Washington State Cougars (9-3, 0-1 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -8.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts the Washington State Cougars after KJ Simpson scored 21 points in Colorado’s 73-69 victory against the Washington Huskies.

The Buffaloes have gone 8-0 in home games. Colorado is 8-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cougars are 0-1 in Pac-12 play. Washington State is ninth in the Pac-12 scoring 75.8 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

Colorado makes 51.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.7 percentage points higher than Washington State has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). Washington State has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

The Buffaloes and Cougars match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simpson is scoring 20.0 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Buffaloes.

Isaac Jones is shooting 58.1% and averaging 15.5 points for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 8-2, averaging 85.1 points, 39.6 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 40.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.