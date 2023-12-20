Washington State Cougars and the Boise State Broncos play in Spokane, Washington

Boise State Broncos (8-3) vs. Washington State Cougars (8-2) Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Washington State…

Boise State Broncos (8-3) vs. Washington State Cougars (8-2)

Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington State Cougars take on the Boise State Broncos in Spokane, Washington.

The Cougars are 8-2 in non-conference play. Washington State ranks second in the Pac-12 with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Rueben Chinyelu averaging 2.6.

The Broncos have an 8-3 record in non-conference games. Boise State is ninth in the MWC with 13.5 assists per game led by Cam Martin averaging 3.0.

Washington State makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Boise State has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Boise State has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points higher than the 37.5% shooting opponents of Washington State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Rice is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Cougars. Andrej Jakimovski is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Washington State.

Chibuzo Agbo is shooting 49.2% and averaging 16.3 points for the Broncos. Max Rice is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boise State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.