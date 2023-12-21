Washington State Cougars and the Boise State Broncos play in Spokane, Washington

Boise State Broncos (8-3) vs. Washington State Cougars (8-2) Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -1.5;…

Boise State Broncos (8-3) vs. Washington State Cougars (8-2)

Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -1.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Boise State Broncos and the Washington State Cougars square off in Spokane, Washington.

The Cougars are 8-2 in non-conference play. Washington State scores 78.5 points while outscoring opponents by 15.9 points per game.

The Broncos are 8-3 in non-conference play. Boise State averages 76.4 points and has outscored opponents by 10.6 points per game.

Washington State scores 78.5 points, 12.7 more per game than the 65.8 Boise State gives up. Boise State averages 13.8 more points per game (76.4) than Washington State gives up (62.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Rice is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Cougars. Andrej Jakimovski is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Washington State.

Cam Martin is averaging 7.4 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Broncos. Chibuzo Agbo is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Boise State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.