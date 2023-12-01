Washington squares off against No. 20 Colorado State

Colorado State Rams (7-0) vs. Washington Huskies (4-2) Las Vegas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Huskies play…

Colorado State Rams (7-0) vs. Washington Huskies (4-2)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Huskies play the No. 20 Colorado State Rams at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Huskies are 4-2 in non-conference play. Washington is fourth in the Pac-12 with 16.5 assists per game led by Sahvir Wheeler averaging 6.2.

The Rams are 7-0 in non-conference play. Colorado State is 5-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Washington’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Colorado State allows. Colorado State scores 12.8 more points per game (85.1) than Washington allows (72.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Keion Brooks Jr. is scoring 22.2 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Huskies. Wheeler is averaging 17.2 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 47.7% for Washington.

Isaiah Stevens is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Rams. Joel Scott is averaging 14.6 points for Colorado State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

