Washington puts up career-high 26 points in Saint Peter’s 73-70 victory over Kean

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Corey Washington scored a career-high 26 points in Saint Peter’s 73-70 win against Kean on Friday.

Washington gave Saint Peter’s a 71-65 lead with 2:13 left.

Washington added 10 rebounds and four steals for the Peacocks (5-5). Latrell Reid added 15 points while going 3 of 8 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 8 for 12 from the line, and he also had six assists. Armoni Zeigler was 4 of 9 shooting, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line to finish with nine points.

The Cougars were led by D.J. Alicea, who posted 27 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Kean also got eight points from Vaughn Laki Anderson. Tyler Spencer also recorded seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

