Washington leads Saint Peter’s against Bucknell after 26-point outing

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (5-5, 2-0 MAAC) at Bucknell Bison (3-9)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s visits the Bucknell Bison after Corey Washington scored 26 points in Saint Peter’s 73-70 win over the Kean Cougars.

The Bison are 1-3 on their home court. Bucknell averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 0-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Peacocks have gone 3-4 away from home. Saint Peter’s has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Bucknell averages 62.3 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 64.6 Saint Peter’s gives up. Saint Peter’s 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.6 percentage points lower than Bucknell has allowed to its opponents (46.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Forrest is shooting 40.9% and averaging 16.1 points for the Bison. Noah Williamson is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

Brent Bland averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, scoring 5.3 points while shooting 23.1% from beyond the arc. Latrell Reid is averaging 11.1 points and 3.7 assists for Saint Peter’s.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

