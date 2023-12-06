Washington leads Cal Baptist against Utah Tech after 21-point outing

Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-3, 1-0 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (6-1, 1-0 WAC) Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-3, 1-0 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (6-1, 1-0 WAC)

Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -9; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist hosts the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Scotty Washington scored 21 points in Cal Baptist’s 91-66 win over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Lancers have gone 5-1 at home.

The Trailblazers have gone 1-0 against WAC opponents. Utah Tech is eighth in the WAC with 11.7 assists per game led by Aric Demings averaging 3.0.

Cal Baptist is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42.2% Utah Tech allows to opponents. Utah Tech has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of Cal Baptist have averaged.

The Lancers and Trailblazers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Daniels Jr. is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Lancers. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo is averaging 11.9 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 58.7% for Cal Baptist.

Tanner Christensen is shooting 58.7% and averaging 13.1 points for the Trailblazers. Beon Riley is averaging 11.4 points for Utah Tech.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.