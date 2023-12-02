Washington Huskies play the No. 20 Colorado State Rams

Colorado State Rams (7-0) vs. Washington Huskies (4-2) Las Vegas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Huskies square…

Colorado State Rams (7-0) vs. Washington Huskies (4-2)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Huskies square off against the No. 20 Colorado State Rams at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Huskies are 4-2 in non-conference play. Washington has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rams are 7-0 in non-conference play. Colorado State is sixth in the MWC scoring 33.7 points per game in the paint led by Joel Scott averaging 8.6.

Washington’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Colorado State gives up. Colorado State averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Washington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keion Brooks Jr. is scoring 22.2 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Huskies. Moses Wood is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Washington.

Isaiah Stevens is averaging 17.9 points, 8.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Rams. Scott is averaging 14.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for Colorado State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

