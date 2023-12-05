Warrick leads Northern Kentucky against Illinois State after 24-point game

Northern Kentucky Norse (5-3, 2-0 Horizon League) at Illinois State Redbirds (5-3, 2-0 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky faces the Illinois State Redbirds after Marques Warrick scored 24 points in Northern Kentucky’s 71-55 victory over the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Redbirds have gone 3-0 at home. Illinois State is 1-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Norse have gone 1-3 away from home. Northern Kentucky scores 72.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

Illinois State averages 67.8 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 69.8 Northern Kentucky gives up. Northern Kentucky averages 6.3 more points per game (72.9) than Illinois State gives up (66.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Banks is shooting 41.4% and averaging 11.1 points for the Redbirds. Luke Kasubke is averaging 5.9 points for Illinois State.

Warrick is averaging 18.5 points for the Norse. Sam Vinson is averaging 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals for Northern Kentucky.

