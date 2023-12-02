Warrick has 24 points, Northern Kentucky defeats IUPUI 71-55

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marques Warrick had 24 points in Northern Kentucky’s 71-55 victory against IUPUI on Saturday. Warrick shot 9…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marques Warrick had 24 points in Northern Kentucky’s 71-55 victory against IUPUI on Saturday.

Warrick shot 9 for 15 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Norse (5-3). Sam Vinson scored 13 points while shooting 3 for 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free throw line, and added four steals. Cade Meyer had 12 points and shot 6 of 8 from the field and 0 for 5 from the line.

The Jaguars (3-6) were led in scoring by Jlynn Counter, who finished with 17 points and four assists. IUPUI also got eight points from DJ Jackson. Kidtrell Blocker also had seven points and two steals.

Northern Kentucky next plays Wednesday against Illinois State on the road, and IUPUI will visit Eastern Illinois on Thursday.

