Warrick has 22, Northern Kentucky beats Cumberlands 94-59

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick had 22 points in Northern Kentucky’s 94-59 victory against Cumberlands on Thursday.

Warrick shot 7 for 13 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line for the Norse (6-5). Trey Robinson added 15 points while shooting 5 of 11 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line, and he also had nine rebounds. Sam Vinson finished 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds, seven assists, and six steals.

Robertas Jonaitis led the Patriots in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Jonathan Brown added 12 points for Cumberlands. Matthew Cromer also recorded 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

