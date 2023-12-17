Warrick and Northern Kentucky host Eastern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky Norse (6-5, 2-0 Horizon League) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-5) Richmond, Kentucky; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Northern Kentucky Norse (6-5, 2-0 Horizon League) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-5)

Richmond, Kentucky; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky plays the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Marques Warrick scored 22 points in Northern Kentucky’s 94-59 win against the Cumberlands (KY) Patriots.

The Colonels have gone 4-2 in home games. Eastern Kentucky is ninth in college basketball with 88.1 points and is shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Norse are 1-4 in road games. Northern Kentucky is seventh in the Horizon League with 33.5 rebounds per game led by Sam Vinson averaging 5.5.

Eastern Kentucky averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Northern Kentucky gives up. Northern Kentucky averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Eastern Kentucky gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Moreno is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 7.9 points and 6.7 rebounds. Devontae Blanton is shooting 43.8% and averaging 16.5 points for Eastern Kentucky.

Warrick is scoring 19.5 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Norse. Vinson is averaging 14.1 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the past 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.