Walsh scores 19 as Binghamton takes down Marywood 108-52

The Associated Press

December 30, 2023, 6:12 PM

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Gavin Walsh scored 19 points as Binghamton beat Marywood 108-52 on Saturday night.

Walsh had nine rebounds for the Bearcats (8-5). Tymu Chenery scored 18 points while going 8 of 8 from the field. Nehemiah Benson finished 8 of 9 from the floor to finish with 16 points.

The Pacers were led by Brendan Franko and Collin Himmelberg, who each recorded 10 points. Andrew Quinn had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

