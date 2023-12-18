Walker tops 1,000 career points, Michigan State cruses past Oakland 79-62

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Tyson Walker scored 14 points and dished five assists and Michigan State shot just under…

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Tyson Walker scored 14 points and dished five assists and Michigan State shot just under 50% from the field to cruise past Oakland 79-62 on Monday night.

Walker, coming off a 25-point effort in the Spartans’ 88-64 win over No. 6 Baylor Saturday night, was knocked to the floor as he hit a baseline jumper with 8:24 left to reach 1,000th career points, then completed the three-point play. The senior hit 5 of 12 from the field, including 2 of 6 from behind the 3-point arc.

Michigan State’s offense sputtered to start the season, especially from behind the arc, but hit 63.3% from the field against Baylor and was even hotter from distance, knocking down 8 of 12 3-point attempts. It was its best shooting performance since a win over Savannah State on December 31, 2017. While the Spartans cooled against the Golden Grizzlies, they still knocked down 29 of 59 from the floor (49.2%) and 9 of 21 from deep (42.9%).

Jaden Akins scored 11 points and blocked a pair of shots and A.J. Hoggard had 11 points to go with seven assists for Michigan State (6-5). Mady Sissoko grabbed eight rebounds to go with seven points.

Trey Townsend led Oakland (6-6) with 17 points and Rocket Watts added 16. Blake Lampman had 12 points and five assists.

Michigan State plays host to Stony Brook Thursday. Oakland plays at Dayton Wednesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.