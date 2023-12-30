Walker, Hall lead Michigan State to 87-75 victory over Indiana State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Tyson Walker scored 22 points, Malik Hall had 18 points and eight rebounds, and Michigan…

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Tyson Walker scored 22 points, Malik Hall had 18 points and eight rebounds, and Michigan State defeated Indiana State 87-75 on Saturday.

It was Michigan State’s first game since freshman guard Jeremy Fears was shot in the leg while on holiday break in Joliet, Illinois. He is expected to make a full recovery, but reports say he is unlikely to return this season. He received a warm ovation when he entered the arena on crutches prior to the beginning of the game.

This was the first meeting between the teams since Magic Johnson led Michigan State to a 75-64 victory over Indiana State and Larry Bird in the championship game of the 1979 NCAA Tournament.

More than 44 years later, Michigan State won with 47.5% shooting, a 41-27 rebounding advantage and a suffocating defense that held Indiana State to one field goal over the final eight minutes. The Spartans also made 23 of 27 free throws, with Walker perfect in 10 attempts.

A.J. Hoggard scored 17 points and Jaden Akins added 13 for Michigan State (8-5). Mady Sissoko had 12 rebounds.

Indiana State trailed 44-34 at halftime but fought back and took a 54-53 lead on a 3-pointer by Julian Larry with 14 1/2 minutes remaining in the game. The Sycamores went up by five on a mini-five-point run by Isaiah Swope. Michigan State did not allow a field goal over a five-plus minute stretch and went ahead by nine points when Hall followed up a jumper with a dunk with 3 1/2 minutes to go. That was in the middle of a cold spell by the Sycamores in which they made 1 of 13 shots over the final eight minutes.

Swope led Indiana State (11-2) with 26 points on 9-for-18 shooting, including six 3-pointers in 13 attempts. Ryan Conwell scored 16 points and Jayson Kent added 12 before fouling out.

Walker’s 3-pointer gave the Spartans a nine-point lead near the 9-minute mark of the first half, but Indiana State cut the margin to four when Swope hit a 3-pointer a few minutes later. Another Swope 3-pointer had the Sycamores within 39-34 with 3 minutes to go but Michigan State scored the last five points of the half to lead 44-34.

Michigan State, which is 0-2 in Big Ten play, hosts Penn State on Thursday.

Indiana State, which is 2-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference, hosts Evansville on Wednesday.

