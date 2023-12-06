Walker and Robert Morris host Canisius

Robert Morris Colonials (2-6, 0-2 Horizon League) at Canisius Golden Griffins (5-4, 1-1 MAAC)
Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Griffins -6; over/under is 142
BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris visits the Canisius Golden Griffins after Stephaun Walker scored 20 points in Robert Morris’ 71-57 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.
The Golden Griffins have gone 2-1 in home games. Canisius averages 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.
The Colonials are 0-4 in road games. Robert Morris has a 2-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
Canisius scores 77.3 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 73.1 Robert Morris gives up. Robert Morris averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Canisius gives up.
TOP PERFORMERS: Siem Uijtendaal is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Tre Dinkins is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers for Canisius.
Justice Williams is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Colonials. Markeese Hastings is averaging 14.0 points and 8.4 rebounds for Robert Morris.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.