Wake Forest plays Presbyterian, seeks 6th straight home win

Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-6) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-3)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -20; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts Presbyterian aiming to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Demon Deacons have gone 6-0 at home. Wake Forest scores 79.9 points and has outscored opponents by 11.5 points per game.

The Blue Hose have gone 3-2 away from home. Presbyterian has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wake Forest makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Presbyterian has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Presbyterian averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Wake Forest gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Sallis is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Parker Friedrichsen is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Wake Forest.

Marquis Barnett is averaging 13.8 points and 1.8 steals for the Blue Hose.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

