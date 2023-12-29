Wake Forest hosts Virginia Tech following Kidd’s 31-point game

Virginia Tech Hokies (9-3, 1-0 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Virginia Tech Hokies (9-3, 1-0 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech visits the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after Lynn Kidd scored 31 points in Virginia Tech’s 77-55 win over the American Eagles.

The Demon Deacons have gone 7-0 in home games. Wake Forest is sixth in the ACC scoring 80.9 points while shooting 48.4% from the field.

The Hokies are 1-0 against conference opponents. Virginia Tech ranks third in the ACC giving up 64.4 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

Wake Forest averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Virginia Tech gives up. Virginia Tech scores 5.9 more points per game (74.3) than Wake Forest allows to opponents (68.4).

The Demon Deacons and Hokies meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Sallis is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Parker Friedrichsen is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

Kidd is shooting 70.9% and averaging 16.5 points for the Hokies. Hunter Cattoor is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Hokies: 8-2, averaging 71.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

