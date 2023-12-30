Wake Forest hosts Virginia Tech after Kidd’s 31-point performance

Virginia Tech Hokies (9-3, 1-0 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Virginia Tech Hokies (9-3, 1-0 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -4; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech plays the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after Lynn Kidd scored 31 points in Virginia Tech’s 77-55 win against the American Eagles.

The Demon Deacons are 7-0 on their home court. Wake Forest is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hokies are 1-0 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Wake Forest makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Virginia Tech has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Virginia Tech averages 5.9 more points per game (74.3) than Wake Forest allows to opponents (68.4).

The Demon Deacons and Hokies square off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is averaging 17.2 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Demon Deacons. Hunter Sallis is averaging 18 points over the past 10 games for Wake Forest.

Kidd is scoring 16.5 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Hokies. Hunter Cattoor is averaging 14.3 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Hokies: 8-2, averaging 71.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

