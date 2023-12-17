Wake Forest hosts Robinson and Delaware State

Delaware State Hornets (6-7) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-3) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Delaware…

Delaware State Hornets (6-7) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-3)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State plays the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after Martez Robinson scored 22 points in Delaware State’s 62-61 loss to the Longwood Lancers.

The Demon Deacons are 5-0 on their home court. Wake Forest is sixth in the ACC scoring 79.0 points while shooting 47.8% from the field.

The Hornets are 2-4 in road games. Delaware State has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wake Forest makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Delaware State has allowed to its opponents (44.6%). Delaware State averages 5.7 more points per game (75.1) than Wake Forest allows (69.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Sallis is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, while averaging 17.7 points. Kevin Miller is shooting 47.8% and averaging 17.0 points for Wake Forest.

Robinson is shooting 47.5% and averaging 18.2 points for the Hornets. Jevin Muniz is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

