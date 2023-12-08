Wake Forest hosts Gray and NJIT

NJIT Highlanders (2-6) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-3) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes…

NJIT Highlanders (2-6) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-3)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after Mekhi Gray scored 21 points in NJIT’s 80-77 victory over the Fordham Rams.

The Demon Deacons have gone 4-0 at home. Wake Forest ranks seventh in the ACC with 34.3 points per game in the paint led by Cameron Hildreth averaging 9.0.

The Highlanders are 1-4 in road games. NJIT has a 1-2 record against opponents over .500.

Wake Forest averages 78.5 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 79.1 NJIT gives up. NJIT averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Wake Forest gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Sallis is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Kevin Miller is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Wake Forest.

Adam Hess averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc. Sebastian Robinson is averaging 10.4 points and 3.4 assists for NJIT.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.